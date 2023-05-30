Park City seeks 40 artists for public art project

Park City Municipal along with Rocky Mountain Power launched the EmPOWERment project in 2018 which led to nine utility boxes wrapped with original artwork around town.

Park City Municipal announced phase two of the EmPOWERment project is underway with the number of artists needed to beautify utility boxes increasing to 40. The goal is to create vibrancy on public utility infrastructure around the area and to engage the community through visual art.

The original artwork theme should focus on the natural environment, arts and culture, community, and history reflective of Park City.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the deadline to submit proposals is June 7 at 5 p.m. Artists will be selected by Monday, June 12.

“We've identified a myriad of utility boxes throughout the community that can be decorated with local artwork,” Dias said. “I'm really interested in people, local artists in our town and otherwise coming up with ideas about how we can skin these utility boxes in our neighborhoods and enrich the quality of life there.”

Each artist and/or team will receive a $400 payment for the artwork design. Fabrication and installation of the wraps will be managed by Park City Municipal and Rocky Mountain Power.

The 40 utility boxes earmarked for artwork wrapping are located throughout Park City limits from Quinn’s Junction to Deer Valley and along Highway 224.