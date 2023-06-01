Park City Treble Makers to perform for community Sunday

The Park City Treble Makers are an a cappella ensemble made up of 17 members, including their musical director. The all-female group sings at both civic and non-profit events to honor, entertain and fundraise.

The spring concert is Sunday, June 4, at 4 p.m. at the Park City Community Church. Singer Renee Hall said admission is free, although donations to the Christian Center Food Bank will be gladly accepted.

“These can be non-perishable food items, or monetary gifts, which can be checks, Venmo, cash, we take it all," she said. "And we're looking forward to presenting the food bank with something to help the community get through some rising food costs, for instance. It has been a concern, of course, to many families. And we would like to support the efforts of all of our citizens here. And so, this concert will be free so that you can make a nice donation to the food bank.”

There will be a variety of pieces performed, including “Wellerman.”

“It became rather well known during COVID,” Hall said. “And we're going to make that a lot of fun. That will be our first song out of intermission. In addition to that, we have some beautiful lullabies and some folk music. The one that I said was quite unusual is one called 'Siren' and that is the theme song from ‘Home Fires.’ Personally, I'd never heard it before. But it's a really unusual piece that presented a real challenge that I feel that we have met quite successfully.”

The program will last about an hour with one intermission and there will be a reception afterwards.