Appointed Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey seeking full term

Dickey was appointed in January 2022 to finish Nann Worel’s term after she was elected mayor midway through her time on the council.

A Park Meadows resident, Dickey previously served five years on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission.

He moved to Park City in 2011 and co-owns Model HOA with his wife Allyson. The company manages local homeowners associations, which Dickey said keeps him updated on what’s going on in different neighborhoods.

He’s also a broker with Windermere Real Estate, and a past president and current board member of the Park City Noon Rotary club.

Dickey said Park City has become needlessly fractured politically since the pandemic, and he’s looking forward to a positive race focused on ideas, experience, and leadership.

“I think we all tend to agree on what some of our biggest challenges are. It’s affordability, specifically housing, although childcare has really emerged as an issue,” Dickey said. “Transportation is a big one for me. We’ve been talking about that – putting together an integrated regional plan around transportation and really continuing to reduce the impact of resort traffic in Park City and capturing trips outside of town.”

He said diversity and new voices in local politics bring value, and added that his 1.5 years on the council, and previous land use experience, provide benefits as well.

“I do think continuity and experience is really important, when in reality, we don’t go and get really big things done in six months, or sometimes even four years,” Dickey said. “If you look at the big things we’re rolling out today, we started talking about them in 2014, and 2016, and 2018. The speed of government can be really frustrating, but it is the speed of government, and we do need folks to keep pushing those projects across the finish line.”

Dickey is the only incumbent councilmember running for one of the three open seats up for election this year. Councilmembers Max Doilney and Becca Gerber deciding not to run again ensures there will be two newcomers on the council next year.

Eight people have filed to run, including residents Jody Whitesides and Ed Parigian, meaning a primary will be held in August to reduce the number of candidates to six for the general election.