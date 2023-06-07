Nine candidates enter Park City Council race triggering primary

The candidate list includes: Betsy Wallace , Bill Ciraco , Bob Sertner , David Dobkin , John Greenfield , Ryan Dickey , Jody Whitesides , Ed Parigian, and Matthew Nagie.

Ryan Dickey is the only incumbent running for reelection, meaning there will be at least two new councilmembers come January.

The high number of candidates mandates a primary election in August.

Voters will be tasked with selecting three names – in no specific order – to move on to the general election in November. Park City does not have ranked choice voting, and seats are at-large.

A total of six candidates are allowed on the general election ballot.

However, there are reports about possible election date changes this year.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune , state lawmakers are discussing delaying the primary and general election to find a replacement for Rep. Chris Stewart, who recently announced his resignation from the U.S. Congress.

The delay could mean the primary election would fall to September, and the general would potentially be pushed back to December.