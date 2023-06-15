© 2023 KPCW

Upper Main Street construction moves traffic to one lane Monday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM MDT
Parker Malatesta
/
Traffic on upper Main Street in Park City will be reduced to one lane beginning June 19.

Crews will shift traffic on upper Main Street to the east side of the road in a southbound (uphill) one-way pattern between the intersections of Swede Alley and Hillside Avenue starting June 19.

The construction is expected to take three to four weeks; it will shift to the west side of the road after the east side is complete.

The work is part of the city’s upper Main Street project, which entails widening sidewalks and adding new pavement to separate the commercial and residential zones.

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Some Saturday work is also possible, according to the project’s website.

