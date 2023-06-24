Christian Center of Park City sees significant increase in need for mobile pantries

Christian Center of Park City Executive Director Rob Harter said the need has never been greater for its mobile food pantries, three times greater to be exact.

The number of its pantries has jumped from 17 to 47 this year. These mobile pantries were created to meet people at their point of need: near local apartments and mobile home parks throughout Summit and Wasatch counties.

Harter said the center recently had a successful mobile pantry at Holiday Village.

"The event almost had a festival feel," said Harter. "There were games and toys for kids and roses from Whole Foods. Plus, of course, all the food and some hygiene kits. People’s Health Clinic also joined us at Holiday Village for health screenings and more information.”

He said they are always looking for volunteers. And with this increased demand, CCPC relies on community support, grants and local partners like Smith’s and Summit Community Gardens.

And after spring cleaning, now is the time to drop off the clothing and household items that have taken up residence in the trunk of your car.

“We're just growing continually,” said Harter. "And this is our busiest season for receiving. It's so exciting. So thank you to the community. We get so many great donations during the season.”

Harter noted the CCPC’s Heber drop-off location will be temporarily closed on Saturdays and said its website will have the latest updates.

Also coming up, its Back 2 School Basics program will be the second week of August. The center already has 1,100 kids registered and Harter said he anticipates this will be its biggest year yet.

Any amount of donation is appreciated, he said. Supporters may also sponsor a child for $100 or 10 kids for $1,000.

“That is one of our programs that the community really rallies around, has rallied around it in the past,” Harter said. "And when you see the families, these kids, when they can pick up their own Nikes and their own backpacks and pick up their own clothes before school. It just really is a huge win for everybody.”

And for a community champion like the Christian Center of Park City, that’s what it’s all about.