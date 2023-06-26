Woodward summer schedule features community events, camps

The action at Woodward Park City doesn't stop when the snow melts. This summer, the 125-acre action sports center has a robust line-up of fun for rippers of all ages and ability levels.

Woodward General Manager Gar Trayner said its popular summer camps still have some openings.

“We have multiple camp offerings," said Trayner. "We start with a multi-sport camp offering and then we have a skateboard camp, BMX camp, downhill mountain biking and other camps. This week was our first week of mountain biking camp with our lift opening.”

And for those who want to improve their bike skills, the mountain bike park is now open to the public.

“We take our Mountain Center and transform that into our mountain bike park for the summer," said Trayner. "So, we've got an extensive trail network that is not massive, but it's very comprehensive in terms of a progressive environment that caters to all for mountain biking.”

Woodward may be renowned for its bike park, pump tracks, parkour zone, Olympic-grade trampolines and foam pits but Trayner said it is about so much more.

“It's about cultural development and building connections with friends, being mentored by coaches and just lots of fun activities," Trayner said.

If you can’t commit to a full camp schedule, Woodward offers drop-in sessions. And with a full line-up of community events, it is the place to be. Summer fun includes Ladies Nights, a Bike Park Bash on July 8, Bikes and Brews on July 19 and the Woodward Summer Race Series on June 27.

“It's essentially a downhill bike race series that engages riders," Trayer said. "And we have various categories and prize winners and swag and lots of stuff going on for the kids and adults.”

Maybe you’re not speedy enough to make the podium but Woodward has something for everyone with the Garlic Mustard Games. On June 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., put your superior weed-pulling skills to the test as you join this county-wide pull competition to combat this noxious weed.

We all have our talents.