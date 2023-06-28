Swaner Preserve’s summer baby boom and events

Many locals flourished with last winter’s record-breaking snow, while others, not so much. According to Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter Executive Director Nell Larson, the preserve’s animals were no different.

“Some small mammals and things like that really can thrive when they have this nice, thick blanket of snow over the top of the ground, keeping them warm and insulated," said Larson. "Obviously, for other species like the ungulates–the deer and the elk and the moose–it's really difficult to move around and they had a hard winter.”

But the good news is with all this water barreling down from the mountains, Larson said the wetlands act like a sponge and a lot of that moisture is soaking into the wetlands.

“And then the other great impact that that has is that then later in the summer, when it's hot, and it's dry, and we're not getting moisture, that water starts to release back into the streams," she said. "It helps to keep a water source for wildlife and for our native plants going throughout the year.”

There is also a baby boom at Swaner where two colts recently joined its lineup. No, not young male horses, Larson said baby sandhill cranes, also called colts, are the offspring of two longtime residents that nest adjacent to the EcoCenter.

“Sandhill cranes are incredible because those little colts will get on the move within the first day of hatching out of their egg and so you don't get to see them around the nest a ton," said Larson. "They will swim through the water and sort of start working their way out into the meadow right away.”

Meanwhile, the preserve’s beaver population is, predictably, staying busy.

“This is one of the many things that's kind of helped us see great success with riparian stream restoration over the past few years is beavers have come in and they've become really active," said Larson. "They have several lodges on the preserve. And they are having young and kind of building a nice little kind of family or colony there.”

Swaner will also host a number of events this summer. Shorts are free presentations every Friday at 2 p.m., there are nature walks every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a night dedicated to fireflies.

“We will be having a Firefly Open House at the EcoCenter that is tentatively scheduled for the evening of July 7," said Larson. "Keep an eye on our website because it's obviously very dependent upon the appearance of the fireflies.”

And in a community with plenty of celebrity appearances, these special guests may just shine the brightest.