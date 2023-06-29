Free Sundance screenings return for locals in July

Selections from this year’s Sundance Film Festival will be showcased for free in Park City, Oakley, and Salt Lake City.

The Park City slate includes an outdoor screening of “The Pod Generation” at City Park on Thursday, July 27. The film stars Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor in a not-so-distant future as they experience pregnancy via detachable artificial wombs, also known as pods.

“Polite Society,” which follows a martial artist-in-training who attempts to pull off an ambitious wedding heist, will screen at City Park, Friday, July 28.

The documentary “Food and Country” will be shown outdoors at 3 Springs Land and Livestock in Oakley on Saturday, July 29. The film covers trailblazing food writer Ruth Reichl as she reports on America’s broken food system and innovators looking to transform it.

There will also be free showings July 27 through July 29 in the Salt Lake Valley. Selections include an outdoor screening of the Netflix documentary “The Deepest Breath” at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre and the Shudder horror film “birth/rebirth” will have a late-night showing at downtown Salt Lake City’s Broadway Centre Cinemas.

The nonprofit Sundance Institute will also host an event offering four emerging Utah filmmaking teams the chance to pitch their own feature-length projects to a panel of industry experts.

Teams will be nominated by Sundance and local Utah arts organizations. A location has not been announced yet for the free public event moderated by Sundance Film Festival director and head of public programming Eugene Hernandez.

Sundance is asking attendees to RSVP for films and events online. A link to register and a full schedule of all screenings can be found here.