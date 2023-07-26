Park City Council meets Thursday before three-week recess

The council is tasked with deciding how to move forward on managing waste in conjunction with the Historic Park City Alliance, which represents business owners on Main Street.

Options include bringing in an outside contractor, or establishing a new staff position at the city to manage trash and recycling.

City Manager Matt Dias said they are looking at new options because of recent changes in state law.

The council is also scheduled to discuss regulations around providing water to homes outside of city boundaries.

“Because there were some tweaks in state law, we thought it was a quality time to take a step back and have a policy discussion," Dias said. "So it’s a work session item, but we do have a petition from some property owners way, way back in Park Meadows. There’s a very small subdivision that’s actually outside of the municipal jurisdiction that are seeking to annex into our city and the water system concurrently.”

Thursday the council could approve a contract related to upgrades on Homestake Road . It’s also scheduled to review the purchase of two tiny homes in upper Deer Valley, with the intention of using them for seasonal city employees.

The council will take a three-week break after Thursday’s meeting.