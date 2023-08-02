Park City Council candidates to meet with public at forum Aug. 8

Future Park City is hosting the event Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Park City Library. The public is invited to attend.

It’ll start with a meet and greet at 4:30 p.m. in the community room on the third floor. That’ll be followed by a question-and-answer forum in the Santy Auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Seven of the eight candidates on the primary ballot will be attending according to organizers. Candidate David Dobkin told KPCW he’ll be out of town.

Betsy Wallace reduced the field to eight when she announced Wednesday she’s stepping out of the race due to concerns about her work/life balance.

A Sept. 5 primary will reduce the number of candidates to six. Mail-in ballots are expected to go out in mid-August.

Regarding candidate questions, Future Park City co-founder Sarah Berry said they were formulated using community input. She promised at least one softball and one heater.

“It’s a deep field this year, some of the candidates are relatively unknown to the community, and we hope to help inform voters in narrowing the field,” Berry said. “Voters have found our past forums a refreshing way to connect with candidates and assess their willingness and skill in tackling the tough topics. Candidates meanwhile have found our forums fun as well as an opportunity to more candidly assess constituent priorities and address voter concerns.”

Future Park City most recently hosted a candidate forum during the 2021 Park City Council race, when two seats were up for grabs.