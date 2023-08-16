Park City Mountain sets Nov. 17 opening day

Park City Mountain is planning to open on Friday, Nov. 17, weather conditions permitting. Both Park City Mountain Village and Canyons Village will open that day.

New at Canyons Village this winter are the upgraded cabins on the Red Pine Gondola, which now offer a more scenic, 360-degree view.

Park City Mountain will also be offering new dishes at all of its restaurants around the mountain.

“One of the things we’re really looking forward to this winter at Park City Mountain is elevated dining across all of our restaurants,” resort spokesperson Sara Huey said. “We’ll have new signature dishes including an ahi tuna poke bowl at Mid Mountain Lodge, a chicken parmesan hoagie at Summit House, a new take on the taco salad at Sun Lodge, and the return of our delicious signature gyro at Miner’s Camp. We’ll also be focusing on health-forward meals, including offering fresh salads at Legacy Cafe.”

The parking system at the resort will remain the same as last year. Parking reservations at Mountain Village will start Dec. 15. The cost is $25 but the fee is waived for cars with four or more people. Reservations will end April 7.

The Cabriolet lot at Canyons Village will remain free, and reservations will not be required.

Guests are encouraged to purchase lift access in advance. Lift tickets will be limited every day during the 2023-24 season to prioritize guest experience, according to a press release. If tickets are sold out online, people will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows.

The price of a full Epic Pass is $929, but is set to increase on Labor Day.

Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts is debuting new technology this winter that allows skiers and riders to use their phones as lift passes. It’ll be available on a new app called MyEpic, scheduled to launch this winter.