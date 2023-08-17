Park City Transit wraps up Walk, Roll, Transit Week with bike safety

It is time for the Bike Rodeo at McPolin Elementary.

Join Bike Utah and Park City Transit for the grand finale of Walk, Roll, Transit Week on Aug. 19.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will feature a host of activities including helmet checks to make sure riders’ helmets are secure and safe, and a youth safety training course to teach young riders how to ride like the pros and stay safe on the road.

Transportation Planner for Park City, Anna Maki, said their main goal is to raise awareness for rider safety.

“We really want to focus on bicycle safety, bicycle education and helping particularly the young riders have a better understanding of bicycle etiquette and safety information,” she said. “But we also want to include some family fun information and activities.”

One of those activities is teaching people how to put a bike on the racks attached to the front of PCT buses. Maki said there will be a bus parked outside the elementary school so you can practice taking your bike on and off the rack.

Additionally, Bike Utah will be performing ABC bike checks to assure your bikes are in tip-top shape. They will check everything from Air to Brakes to Chain, or A, B, C.

The Park City Police Department will also be on site Saturday to help with bike registrations. Maki said while bike registrations are not required, they are a good way to assure that if your bike gets stolen, the authorities have a way of getting it back to you.

The Bike Rodeo has activities for the whole family so stop by McPolin Elementary, just off Kearns Boulevard, for the free event.

The event will end at 12 p.m.

The Bike Rodeo is Park City Transit’s way to get young riders prepared for the school year and their annual Bike To School day on September 8.