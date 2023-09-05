Preliminary primary results: Dobkin, Whitesides eliminated from Park City Council race
Preliminary unofficial primary election results for the Park City Council race were released Tuesday night, indicating the two candidates who will likely be cut.
Incumbent Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey led the way, carrying 21% of the vote. Ed Parigian, Matthew Nagie, and Bob Sertner followed, each with around 12% of the votes.
David Dobkin and Jody Whitesides have unofficially been eliminated from the race. Dobkin won 3% of the ballots, Whitesides garnered 5%.
Bill Ciraco and John Greenfield each accounted for around 9% of the votes.
Three seats on the Park City Council are up for grabs and will be selected in the general election Nov. 21.
Almost 1,800 ballots were cast; that’s 32% of the roughly 5,400 registered voters in Park City.
Additional election results are expected late Wednesday afternoon. The preliminary results do not include in-person votes cast Tuesday. Additionally, ballots placed in drop boxes after 2 p.m. Tuesday have not been recorded, according to Summit County Clerk Eve Furse. Park City results will be made official during the election canvass Sept. 19.