Preliminary primary results: Dobkin, Whitesides eliminated from Park City Council race

Incumbent Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey led the way, carrying 21% of the vote. Ed Parigian, Matthew Nagie, and Bob Sertner followed, each with around 12% of the votes.

David Dobkin and Jody Whitesides have unofficially been eliminated from the race. Dobkin won 3% of the ballots, Whitesides garnered 5%.

Bill Ciraco and John Greenfield each accounted for around 9% of the votes.

Three seats on the Park City Council are up for grabs and will be selected in the general election Nov. 21.

Almost 1,800 ballots were cast; that’s 32% of the roughly 5,400 registered voters in Park City.

Additional election results are expected late Wednesday afternoon. The preliminary results do not include in-person votes cast Tuesday. Additionally, ballots placed in drop boxes after 2 p.m. Tuesday have not been recorded, according to Summit County Clerk Eve Furse. Park City results will be made official during the election canvass Sept. 19.