Mountain biker flown to hospital after injury on Wasatch Crest Trail

The Park City Fire District responded when a mountain biker traversing the Wasatch Crest Trail near the 9990 area of Park City Mountain was seriously injured Sunday afternoon.

A helicopter was required to rescue the man because of the remote location. A Park City Fire District spokesperson said the biker was in stable condition.

The Unified Fire Authority, Unified Police Department, and Salt Lake County Search and Rescue helped with the operation.

“These incidents have the potential to be lengthy campaigns,” Park City Fire District Captain Eric Gomm said. “It is only by the coordinated efforts of all involved this patient was able to be helped off the mountain as quickly as possible.”