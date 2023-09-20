Park City Council to hold semi-annual retreat Thursday

The all-day meeting at the Park City Library will include an update on what the city is doing to manage peak winter traffic.

Other transit topics up for discussion include an update on long-term innovative ideas, such as a gondola , passenger rail , and a one-way loop in the center of town .

The council will also talk about plans for the Gordo property off state Route 248, which has been envisioned as a park and ride lot , trailhead, or potential spot for new housing. The property is currently used in part to store contaminated soils, which will have to be removed before any project moves forward.

The future of the Rocky Mountain Power substation will be reviewed by the council. The location of the substation has been criticized, due to its proximity to a new affordable housing development on Homestake Road.

According to a staff report , a new site for the substation could be city-owned land on nearby Boot Hill. Initial estimates peg the project cost at $50 million and the timeline between five to seven years.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the substation site could be used for better things, as it’s situated in the center of the Bonanza Park neighborhood, which is set to be redeveloped in the coming years.

“It’s a light industrial piece of infrastructure in the heart of a community redevelopment zone," Dias said. "We can’t help but contemplate - is there a higher, better use of that land and somewhere else we might relocate this infrastructure? But these are long-term, very expensive, very complex initiatives.”

Thursday’s retreat will be held in the community room on the third floor of the Park City Library. Public comment will be taken for any items not on agenda at the start of the meeting at 9 a.m. The public will also have a chance to comment at the end of both the morning and afternoon sessions.

The full agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.