Park City primary election results certified

Northern Park Meadows and Thaynes reported the highest turnout of all 84060 neighborhoods.

Almost 15% of ballots contained undervotes, meaning people didn’t use all three of their votes.

53 submitted ballots were not counted, primarily because signatures didn’t match records.

Eight men were running for the three open seats on the Park City Council, and the primary election eliminated two people from the race.

The certified results confirm that Jody Whitesides and David Dobkin are now out. Whitesides won 5% of the vote, with Dobkin getting 3%.

Incumbent councilmember Ryan Dickey led in the primary race, collecting nearly 21%.

Ed Parigian came in second with about 13%. Matt Nagie came in third, just 16 votes behind Parigian.

Bob Sertner finished in fourth, with 11%.

John Greenfield and Bill Ciraco each won around 9%, with Greenfield 14 votes ahead of Ciraco.

The remaining six candidates in the race will be cut in half during the general election, which is scheduled for Nov. 21. Mail-in ballots are scheduled to go out to homes Oct. 31.