Heber Avenue road closure changes for water main repairs

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 27, 2023 at 7:21 PM MDT
Flaggers will direct traffic at both intersections during the day and all lanes will be open at night
Sydney Weaver
Flaggers wild direct traffic at both intersections between

Construction is progressing along Heber Avenue after a water main break last month.

The new water main along Heber Avenue between Main Street and Swede Alley has been installed and crews will now focus on connecting it to the other lines.

Crews install the new lines Sept. 28. That will be followed by work at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue extending into next week.

Flaggers will direct traffic at both intersections between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and open all lanes each night.

Construction began Sept. 7 and is expected to be completed by mid-October.

