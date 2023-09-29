Free parking at Park City’s China Bridge garage starts Oct. 1

The Park City Council approved a paid parking “holiday” in China Bridge back in August, making it easier to access Old Town during shoulder season before peak winter traffic hits town. Free parking run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19.

The free rates won’t apply to special events. For the Sunrise Rotary Shot Ski on Oct. 21, parking will be free until 6 p.m. During Halloween on Main Street, there will be a $15 flat rate to use China Bridge between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Standard rates will apply after 6 p.m. on both days.

Councilmember Tana Toly, who owns Red Banjo Pizza on Main Street, said she hopes people take advantage of the free parking to check out local businesses.

“It’s a great time to walk around and maybe get a nice hat and a slice of pizza, maybe some new boots, maybe a pumpkin spice latte," Toly said. "We have so many great businesses on Main Street and it’s just an opportunity for residents to come back out and experience what we have here.”

Councilmembers have expressed interest in similar free parking initiatives during the spring shoulder season.