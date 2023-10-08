Parkites mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month with “Be the Light” march on Main Street

The event Oct. 8 acknowledged survivors of abuse, paid respect to those who have died, and advocated for an end to interpersonal violence in the community. Peace House staff and volunteers stood along the sidewalk and shared resources.

Peace House executive director Kendra Wyckoff welcomed the crowd of about 50 in Town Lift Plaza under a sunny autumn sky.

“Our very mission is about illuminating and shining a light on the dynamics of interpersonal violence and abuse,” she said. “It’s about destigmatizing victimization and ensuring that we are a resource for survivors and families that are affected by these issues.”

Park City mayor Nann Worel said ending domestic violence is not just the work of Peace House staff and law enforcement officers. She asked all those gathered to be lights in their communities.

“We can be the light by increasing awareness of domestic violence in our community,” she said. “We can be the light by letting survivors know that they are not alone.”

Melcine Pollock, whose sister was killed by her estranged partner, shared an emotional testimony. She described surviving an abusive childhood and ended by offering a message of hope to her listeners.

“I’m here telling you I broke that cycle,” she said. “I may have had a rocky road to get here, but I broke it. I choose not to normalize the behavior I was taught… I choose not to normalize domestic violence.”

The group marched up the length of Main Street and back, carrying banners and posters to educate passers-by about domestic violence. Almost 200 pairs of shoes lined their path, representing those who received services from Peace House last year.

Wyckoff said she wants everyone to know help is available.

“We want survivors to know you are not alone,” she said. “The abuse is not your fault, and Peace House is available 24/7 to provide you with resources and support.”

To connect with support from Peace House, call 1-800-647-9161 at any time.