Trader Joe’s files permit for new Utah location closest to Park City

The California-based grocery chain Trader Joe’s, known for its affordable snacks and Charles Shaw wine, or “Two Buck Chuck” (not available in Utah), is eyeing a new space in Salt Lake City.

According to Salt Lake City Planning Director Nick Norris, Trader Joe’s has filed a commercial building permit to convert the Pep Boys on 700 East into a new grocery store.

The location, next to the Dee’s Family Restaurant in Sugarhouse, would be the closest location to Park City, if built.

A Trader Joe’s spokesperson told KPCW the location is not confirmed and said the company is looking at other neighborhoods as well.

New store openings are listed on TJ’s website.

The grocer has four existing locations in Utah. The stores in Cottonwood Heights and on 400 South near the University of Utah are about a 40-minute drive from Park City.

Trader’s Joes also has stores in Draper and Orem.

The business permit was filed with Salt Lake City Oct. 6 and is in the “prescreening” process. Review times vary depending on the complexity of the project and the plans submitted, according to the city’s website.