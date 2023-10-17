Sundance Film Festival packages and passes on sale this week

In-person and online passesgo on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 for January’s events.

Guests attending Sundance in person can choose from options covering a range of dates and price points – from a $300 package to watch the award winners at the end of the festival, to a $4,000 all-access pass for the second half of Sundance.

A locals package is available for $650 for Utah residents, which includes early access to select 10 screening tickets.

There are also special rates on packages for young adults ages 18-25.

For filmgoers who want to stay in Salt Lake City, passes to attend unlimited screenings there are available for $550.

Online-only festival packages are also offered, including a $25 pass for unlimited access to short films.

The last day to buy packages is Jan. 5. Passes are available until they sell out.

Single film tickets are not yet available; they will go on sale Jan. 11.

This winter’s festival runs from Jan. 18 to Jan. 28.