© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sundance Film Festival packages and passes on sale this week

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM MDT
Atmosphere inside the Ace Hotel during a Q&A session for Boots Riley's 'Sorry to Bother You.'
Nick Sammons
/
Sundance Institute
Atmosphere inside the Ace Hotel during a Q&A session for Boots Riley's 'Sorry to Bother You.'

Passes for the 40th annual Sundance Film Festival are available starting Wednesday.

In-person and online passesgo on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 for January’s events.

Guests attending Sundance in person can choose from options covering a range of dates and price points – from a $300 package to watch the award winners at the end of the festival, to a $4,000 all-access pass for the second half of Sundance.

A locals package is available for $650 for Utah residents, which includes early access to select 10 screening tickets.

There are also special rates on packages for young adults ages 18-25.

For filmgoers who want to stay in Salt Lake City, passes to attend unlimited screenings there are available for $550.

Online-only festival packages are also offered, including a $25 pass for unlimited access to short films.

The last day to buy packages is Jan. 5. Passes are available until they sell out.

Single film tickets are not yet available; they will go on sale Jan. 11.

This winter’s festival runs from Jan. 18 to Jan. 28.

Park City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler