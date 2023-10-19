KPCW to cohost Park City Council debate Monday

The candidates will field questions at the public debate from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Park City Hospital’s Blair Education Center Monday.

KPCW is moderating and co-hosting alongside The Park Record, Park City Community Foundation, and the Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

The public is invited to hear candidates Matthew Nagie, John Greenfield, Bob Sertner, Bill Ciraco, Ed Parigian, and Ryan Dickey discuss critical issues facing Park City including growth, tourism, housing and traffic.

Dickey led the primary with nearly 21% of the vote. He was followed by Parigian, Nagie, Sertner, Greenfield, and Ciraco.

Mail-in ballots are scheduled to go out at the end of October. The general election is Nov. 21.