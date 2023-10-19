© 2023 KPCW

KPCW to cohost Park City Council debate Monday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM MDT
Park City's City Hall.
Parker Malatesta
Park City's Marsac Building.

Locals can get to know the six candidates running for the three open seats on Park City Council at a debate Monday.

The candidates will field questions at the public debate from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Park City Hospital’s Blair Education Center Monday.

KPCW is moderating and co-hosting alongside The Park Record, Park City Community Foundation, and the Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

The public is invited to hear candidates Matthew Nagie, John Greenfield, Bob Sertner, Bill Ciraco, Ed Parigian, and Ryan Dickey discuss critical issues facing Park City including growth, tourism, housing and traffic.

Dickey led the primary with nearly 21% of the vote. He was followed by Parigian, Nagie, Sertner, Greenfield, and Ciraco.

Mail-in ballots are scheduled to go out at the end of October. The general election is Nov. 21.

