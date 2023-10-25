Park City Council candidates disclose thousands spent on campaigns

Sertner has spent over $37,000 since his campaign began in May. A third of his spending so far is consulting fees. Sertner has expended $8,300 since the primary election reporting period ended Aug. 24. Most of his donations have come from people with primary addresses in California.

During the 2021 city council race, Jeremy Rubell and Tana Toly were criticized by an opponent for overspending. Both spent around $20,000 total throughout the campaign.

Incumbent Ryan Dickey, who led in the primary election, has spent over $10,000 throughout the race. Most of the money has been allocated for events.

Bill Ciraco’s expenditures come to more than $6,000, mostly for yard signs, shirts, and a Miners Day campaign event at Flanagan’s. He received a $200 donation from Richard Hsieh, the father of late Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh.

Ed Parigian disclosures show about $2,500 covering items like lawn signs, mailers, and other campaign materials.

Matt Nagie reports $1,000 primarily for lawn signs and a campaign dinner. He received a $250 donation from local developer Rory Murphy, who worked on the Engine House affordable housing project under construction along Homestake Road (Murphy also donated $520 to Dickey's campaign).

John Greenfield also totals about $1,000 so far for costs associated mostly with door hangers and the Miners Day parade.

Sertner, Dickey, and Nagie each received $500 from the political action committee of Equality Utah, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

The candidates are required to file two more financial disclosures on Nov. 14 and Dec. 21.