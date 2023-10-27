Parkites share recreation bond pros and cons with Park City Council

The $30 million bond would pay for a new sports complex in Quinn’s Junction with indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, an outdoor ice rink, and a Nordic skiing training area. It would also fund an expansion of the PC MARC.

Former Park City Education Foundation CEO Abby McNulty argued in support of the bond.

“As Park City continues to see growth, recreation provides the opportunity to gather with friends, meet new people, and build community,” McNulty said. “Having a robust public recreation program ensures that everyone has access to the benefits that come from recreation, regardless of income.”

McNulty said it’s been 22 years since the city asked residents to approve a recreation-focused bond.

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust Housing Advocate Megan McKenna, who gave the opposing argument, disputed that claim. She said the Bonanza Flat and Treasure Hill preservation bonds were both passed in the last decade.

“The recreation value of both properties cannot be overstated, and was highlighted in the 2016 and 2018 bond language appealing to 84060 residents,” McKenna said.

McKenna said recent growth has been in outlying communities, as Park City’s population has declined since 2019.

She argued city money could be better spent on more crucial needs, like affordable housing and child care.

In a subsequent public hearing, other locals shared their views about the bond.

“I’d like to make the connection of recreation and community to mental health,” resident Holland Lincoln said. “At a time when we’re seeing technology isolating people, and I think actually breaking down communities, I see recreation and our investment in recreation combating that danger.”

Fellow local Sherie Harding offered a different take.

“Our recreation facilities are extensively used by patrons in surrounding communities," Harding said. "The taxpaying residents of Park City are subsidizing the larger communities’ use of these facilities and are bearing disproportionate costs for construction, maintenance, and operation of these facilities. The city should establish a more equitable arrangement before we tax ourselves once again.”

According to the city, the average assessed home value in Park City is around $2.3 million. At that value, a primary resident is looking at a $137 annual tax increase over 20 years if the bond is approved. Businesses and second homeowners would pay roughly double.

It’s estimated a third of Park City property is owned by primary residents, meaning businesses and non-primary residents would cover the majority of the bond costs.

Mail-in ballots are scheduled to go out to voters Tuesday.