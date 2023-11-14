Park City Mountain opens for 60th season Friday

Park City Mountain opens for the winter Nov. 17, and will run lifts in both Mountain Village and Canyons Village, according to resort VP and COO Deirdra Walsh.

“As always, it’ll be really lively,” Walsh said. “We’ll have DJs and food and hot chocolate.”

The resort will be handing out the first of a series of commemorative posters on opening day, in celebration of its 60th year in operation.

A 60th anniversary IPA in partnership with Wasatch and Squatters breweries is also planned for release.

The opening package Friday includes the First Time and Payday lifts at Mountain Village. Over at Canyons Village, the Cabriolet and the Red Pine Gondola will be running, in addition to Saddleback, High Meadow, and Sweet Pea, one of the beginner carpets.

The resort has received 25 inches of snow so far this season.

Walsh credited the work of the snowmaking team for allowing the resort to open Friday.

“This season I think is one of our earliest on record,” Walsh said. “We always open the Friday before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is a little early this season. So for Nov. 17, for us to have a great product out there for friends and family to come and get a couple of turns in and really brush off those skiing and snowboarding legs, we’re really excited for this Friday’s opening.”

Park City Mountain will continue to require parking reservations at the Mountain Village base. This year reservations will not begin until Dec. 9, rather than at the beginning of the season. Paid reservations, costing about $25, start Dec. 15. Reservations can now be booked at parkatparkcitymountain.com.

Sales for Epic Passes, which offer access to Park City Mountain, end Nov. 19. After that, only daily lift tickets will be available.

For more information about the resort and to purchase lift tickets, visit parkcitymountain.com.