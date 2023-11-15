Annual turkey drive will serve thousands for Thanksgiving

The Park City Board of Realtors Philanthropic Foundation hopes to raise enough money – or turkeys to feed more than 3,000 families this year.

Realtor JanaLee Jacobsen says this is the 22nd year of the event.

“Every year we've done the same thing,” Jacobsen said. “On Thursday and Friday, the week before Thanksgiving, we will be at the Market at Park City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And we'll have a booth set up in front. We've got Mountain Town Stages there with some live music. We try and make it really fun so that people really do want to come by and give. A lot of people take their kids in and buy a turkey and bring it out. And it becomes a really fun event for our community.”

Local businesses play a pivotal role by sponsoring the drive and Jacobsen says they’ve put up a good deal of money already to buy turkeys.

In addition to the turkeys, Jacobsen says they’re looking to the community to provide the Thanksgiving fixings.

“We try to,” she said. “The Market does put together a little bag of sides, we'll call it, and people can buy those and bring them out to us. Once we get all of our 3,050 turkeys paid for then we will, if we have more money, we buy more bags so that we can provide that those fixings for all the people as well.”

About 1,400 of the turkeys will stay in Summit and Wasatch counties. The others will be donated to families in Salt Lake and central Utah.

If you can’t swing by The Market Thursday or Friday, you can donate here.