Park City shuts down virtual comments after hate speech

Park City Mayor Nann Worel immediately cut off the virtual remarks, which happened in rapid succession during a public hearing on Deer Valley’s proposed Snow Park project Thursday.

Similar incidents have happened at public meetings across the country in recent weeks, from Northampton, Massachusetts, to Eugene, Oregon.

Some cities have stopped allowing online public comment altogether as a result.

Worel did not allow virtual public comments for the remainder of Thursday's meeting.

Old Town resident Deb Rentfrow sent an email to the council after the meeting saying she felt that was a violation of public process.

Rentfrow said in the email shared with KPCW neighbors weren’t able to comment on a plat amendment that was approved at the end of the meeting.

Park City Municipal spokesperson Clayton Scrivner said the city is now reviewing its policy and the events of this week’s meeting.

Scrivner also said about the hate speech incident: “We don’t want to discuss this vile behavior, not because we run from it, but because attention is what these people are after.”

The next city council meeting is Nov. 30.