DNR investigating possible poaching incident in Round Valley

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 27, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST
An anonymous resident captured these photos near the Round Valley Express trail.
KPCW
A Summit County resident said they saw three men who appeared to be hunting illegally around 3 p.m. Sunday near the Round Valley Express trail.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible poaching incident in Round Valley.

A Summit County resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they saw three men who appeared to be hunting illegally around 3 p.m. Sunday near the Round Valley Express trail. They watched the men drag a dead elk towards the Highland Drive trailhead.

No hunting is allowed on Park City-owned open space, which includes Round Valley. Signs are posted at various trailheads and access points.

Park City Municipal said it’s aware of the possible poaching incident, adding that it was reported to the Summit County Sheriff and the DNR.

Capt. Kacey Bates with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the state is handling the investigation.

Faith Jolley, spokesperson for DNR, confirmed they are investigating the incident and that a bull elk was killed in the area Nov. 26.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Jolley said they could not release any other details.
Park City Round Valley
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta