Park City child care program up for final approval

The funds will be separated into three buckets, according to a staff report outlining the program criteria.

The first bucket is a tuition scholarship for children up to kindergarten age. To qualify, families must live in Park City and have a household income less than 100% of Summit County’s area median income, or about $149,000 for a family of four. Children also must be enrolled at a regulated child care provider in Summit County, and households must contribute 10% of their income toward child care.

The city’s stipend will cover the remaining expenses up to $1,700 per child per month. Families that qualify for the Utah Department of Workforce Services’ child care assistance must apply to receive the Park City scholarship.

The second bucket of the city’s program will focus on children from infants to 3 years of age. Along with Park City residents, it’s open to people who live outside the city but work in town. Similarly, a household income less than 100% AMI is required. Eligible families will receive $200 per child per month.

The last bucket in the program is marked for local child care providers. Regulated providers in the county serving Park City resident or workforce children enrolled in the DWS assistance program will be eligible to receive $300 per child per month. The city hopes the program will push unregulated providers to register with the state.

The funding will be available on a first come, first served basis each month and sent directly to providers.

The city has hired a contractor, Upwards, to manage applications and disperse funds.

The Park City Council meets Thursday at the Marsac Building starting at 4 p.m.