© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Ride On program offers cash prizes to carpoolers during busy winter

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST
In between Ute Blvd. and Olympic Parkway in Kimball Junction. A grade separation at the intersection along SR-224 is the county's most expensive future road project.
Parker Malatesta
State Route 224 in Kimball Junction.

Park City’s Ride On program aims to encourage local employees to carpool into town during ski season.

The Ride On program started in 2019, and has seen an uptick in participation in recent years, according to Park City Transportation Planner Hannah Pack.

“Ride On is an online platform that helps connect people to carpools, and also provides the opportunity for employers and the city to provide rewards for those who do choose to take sustainable transportation methods like carpooling, transit, walking and biking," Pack said. "This year, we’re doing a winter commuter incentive program that’s community wide to combat greenhouse gasses and help alleviate traffic congestion on Park City’s roadways.”

First, those interested can create an account at rideonparkcity.org. Then enter the start and end points of the commute, and find other people who share a similar route.

“It could be someone who works in Old Town, or you could set it somewhere nearby Park City Mountain, or you could set it to only match you with other Park City Mountain employees,” Pack said. “So you’ll save your commute and you can either manually log your trips each day online through a web browser, or you can download the Commute Tracker app, which will actually automate it.”

Cash prizes up to $1,500 and other monthly awards are available to riders who log their trips.

The Ride On program is a partnership between Park City Municipal, Park City Mountain, Deer Valley, the Park City Chamber of Commerce, and the Canyons Village Management Association.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta