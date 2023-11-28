Park City Ride On program offers cash prizes to carpoolers during busy winter

The Ride On program started in 2019, and has seen an uptick in participation in recent years, according to Park City Transportation Planner Hannah Pack.

“Ride On is an online platform that helps connect people to carpools, and also provides the opportunity for employers and the city to provide rewards for those who do choose to take sustainable transportation methods like carpooling, transit, walking and biking," Pack said. "This year, we’re doing a winter commuter incentive program that’s community wide to combat greenhouse gasses and help alleviate traffic congestion on Park City’s roadways.”

First, those interested can create an account at rideonparkcity.org. Then enter the start and end points of the commute, and find other people who share a similar route.

“It could be someone who works in Old Town, or you could set it somewhere nearby Park City Mountain, or you could set it to only match you with other Park City Mountain employees,” Pack said. “So you’ll save your commute and you can either manually log your trips each day online through a web browser, or you can download the Commute Tracker app, which will actually automate it.”

Cash prizes up to $1,500 and other monthly awards are available to riders who log their trips.

The Ride On program is a partnership between Park City Municipal, Park City Mountain, Deer Valley, the Park City Chamber of Commerce, and the Canyons Village Management Association.