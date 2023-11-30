Park City schools compete in ‘Hunger Games’ to collect food for those in need

Now through Dec. 14, students are working to gather more than 75,000 pounds of food to support those facing food insecurity. Last year they collected more than 56,000 pounds.

“We just are so proud of what we did last year that we wanted to continue our goal of collecting food,” said Chase Noteware, board member of Park City High School National Honor Society. “We believe in our student body and in our town that we can achieve that.”

Last year the school had a World Cup themed competition to get people to donate. Noteware said this year is Hunger Games-themed.

“We have a whole point system, and the winning class gets a prize and glory and stuff like that, and some classes get really into it,” she said.

Noteware said they can’t reach their goal without community support.

“In Park City, we have so many opportunities to give back,” she said. “And the food drives such as simple way of doing it.”

Students will be collecting community donations outside The Market, Smith’s, Fresh Market and Macey’s. They will be there Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. And all-day Saturdays and Sundays.

All Park City School District schools are participating. Residents can drop off non-perishable food items and hygiene products at all locations except for Treasure Mountain Junior High.

Because of community support, the food drive is able to help people in need throughout the year.

“This is one of the biggest food drives in the state, if not the biggest,” Noteware said. “It's such an easy way to give back. That means so much to the people that you don't even realize.”

The donations are sent to the Christian Center’s food pantries in Park City and Heber City and to the Park City Peace House.