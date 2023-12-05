Enjoy Bonanza Flat trails with Park City shuttle program

Transit to Trails gives Nordic skiers and snowshoers rides up to the Empire Pass Trailhead in Bonanza Flat. The program will run Thursday through Sunday for the next two weeks.

“There’s about 15 kilometers of Nordic track and trails that are provided up there,” Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters said. “So that’s for anyone from skate skiers, classic skiers, snowshoers, etc.”

Deters said they target the early and late season because mid-winter can bring very windy conditions rendering groomers useless.

Shuttles up to Bonanza Flat will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Shuttles pickup at the lot off Munchkin Road (1376 Munchkin Road) near Bonanza Drive. Riders must reserve a spot online. Reserve here

Service will be capped when full capacity is reached. Dogs are allowed to join.

The program is a partnership between Park City Municipal, Mountain Trails Foundation, Utah Open Lands, Central Wasatch Commission, and the Empire Pass Masters Association.

The shuttle service could return in the spring if conditions are right.