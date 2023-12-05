© 2023 KPCW

Enjoy Bonanza Flat trails with Park City shuttle program

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST
Bonanza Flat was purchased by Park City government in 2018.
Tanzi Propst/Park City Municipal
Bonanza Flat was purchased by Park City government in 2017.

Park City’s winter Transit to Trails service returns this week.

Transit to Trails gives Nordic skiers and snowshoers rides up to the Empire Pass Trailhead in Bonanza Flat. The program will run Thursday through Sunday for the next two weeks.

“There’s about 15 kilometers of Nordic track and trails that are provided up there,” Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters said. “So that’s for anyone from skate skiers, classic skiers, snowshoers, etc.”

Deters said they target the early and late season because mid-winter can bring very windy conditions rendering groomers useless.

Shuttles up to Bonanza Flat will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Shuttles pickup at the lot off Munchkin Road (1376 Munchkin Road) near Bonanza Drive. Riders must reserve a spot online. Reserve here

Service will be capped when full capacity is reached. Dogs are allowed to join.

The program is a partnership between Park City Municipal, Mountain Trails Foundation, Utah Open Lands, Central Wasatch Commission, and the Empire Pass Masters Association.

The shuttle service could return in the spring if conditions are right.
