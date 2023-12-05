Park City Mountain now open to uphill travel

Uphill travel - also called skinning - is free at Park City Mountain, and runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.

The designated uphill route is Home Run, staying climbers left from the bottom of the First Time lift to the top of the Town Lift. It’s around 1,000 feet of elevation gain. A route map can be found at kpcw.org

A headlamp and bright, reflective clothing is recommended, as groomers and other trail maintenance equipment may be out on the trail.

Free parking is available at the First Time lot starting at 6 a.m.

Parking reservations at Park City Mountain Village begin Dec. 9. They will be free until Dec. 16 when the parking fee goes to $25. Reservations are free for cars with four or more people. After 1 p.m., parking is free and reservations aren’t required.

Uphill users who do not have a parking reservation must be out of the parking lot before 8:30 a.m. to avoid the $125 fine for parking without a reservation.

Parking reservations will end April 1. Uphill travel runs until the final day of the season.

Parker Malatesta View near the top of the route.

Text “UPHILL” to 435-244-7169 to receive up-to-date information and real-time safety updates for the Park City Mountain Winter Uphill Travel program

