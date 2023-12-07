Controlled burns continue in Summit County

Crews will be conducting burns Dec. 7 though Dec. 8 on Treasure Hill in Old Town Park City, near Bear Hollow Dr. in Sun Peak and in the Pinebrook open space area.

Park City’s Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters said pile burning is essentially the second step in the fire mitigation process. The first step is to identify areas with high wildfire danger.

“A lot of that danger has to do with fuel,” Deters said. “So, in this type, it's vegetation, dead, just overgrown, etc., that should a wildfire move into an area, it would be very, very difficult to control.”

Residents are asked not to report the smoke.