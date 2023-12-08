How did Park City neighborhoods vote?

Parkites picked Ryan Dickey, Ed Pargian, and Bill Ciraco to fill the three open city council seats. Voters also rejected a $30 million recreation bond that would have funded a new sports complex in Quinn’s Junction.

Turnout in the general election was just below 50%, up about 10% from the primary in Park City.

The bulk of votes, around 42%, came from precincts representing Park Meadows. The share of votes for the candidates and the recreation bond in that neighborhood largely reflected the overall count.

Lower and upper Deer Valley accounted for about a quarter of all votes. Those precincts didn’t sway far from the overall results either.

Ryan Dickey, who handily won first in the council race, won over 20% of votes in each neighborhood. Ed Parigian, who placed second by garnering 19% of the overall vote, performed well in Old Town and Prospector.

Despite securing the third council seat, Bill Ciraco won only around 8% of votes in Prospector. Ciraco has pitched a concept for high-speed rail in Park City which involves building a line along the Rail Trail adjacent to Prospector. He made up the votes by placing second in Thaynes, Park Meadows, and Deer Valley.

The recreation bond had the least support in precincts representing Thaynes, Prospector and Park City Heights. The only neighborhood where the bond received a majority of yes votes was Old Town.

More than 1,200 undervotes were tallied in the city council race where residents selected fewer than three candidates for the three open seats. About 90 ballots were rejected, mostly for missing the postmark deadline and for signatures that didn’t match records.