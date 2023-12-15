Park Silly Market vendor applications open

The market on Historic Main Street in Park City announced earlier this year it will stick around for another four years.

Now, they are calling for vendors for the 2024 market.

Park Silly Sunday has nine different vendor types. Jewelers and food vendors have until Feb. 1 to apply. Other vendors, like arts and crafts, services like massages, and face painting, and farmers do not have an application deadline.

This year’s market begins Sunday, June 2 and runs through Sep. 22.

There will be no Silly Sunday markets July 7, July 28 and all of August.

In October the Park City Council unanimously approved a four-year contract with the nonprofit Silly Sunday Market organization. The contract limited the market to lower Main Street north of Heber Avenue for 11 Sundays.

On the market’s website, it says the event averaged 16,000 people per Sunday, for a total of more than 183,000 visitors in 2023.

City leaders reduced the number of days and size of Park Silly Sunday Market after some Old Town business owners complained the market takes customers away from their stores.