Despite slow start to winter, HPCA optimistic about season ahead

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published December 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST
People walking down Main Street to the Town Lift.

With winter setting in, the Historic Park City Alliance says town is gearing up for the season.

Park City’s busiest season is getting underway. HPCA leaders say while snow has been light so far, they anticipate crowds growing in the coming weeks.

“We’ll see some great crowds at Christmas and a good strong season coming up,” HPCA president Monty Coates said. “We’re just off to a little slow start with Mother Nature kind of holding back a little bit this year.”

He said advance bookings are high for overnight visitors to Park City and they’re optimistic it will be a strong season for tourism.

And more seasonal employees are in town on what’s called a J-1 visa, a short-term exchange visa that enables university students to come work in the U.S. during their school break.

While Coates said demand has softened a bit for J-1 workers, HPCA Executive Director Ginger Wicks said it’s still a challenge to get enough staff for the peak season.

“I know that there was a big push for J-1s to come in,” she said. “As the community grows, it’s going to continue to be a problem for sure.”

Holiday events such as Christmas and New Year’s celebrations from local restaurants are on the calendar, and Old Town Park City is decorated for the season, including the snow globes dotting Main Street.

With more people in town, peak season parking rates are in effect. Parking in Old Town is now $1-3 per hour during the day and $4-5 per hour in the evenings. The China Bridge garage will charge $30 for visitors who park five hours or longer. Wicks said it’s an effort to match resort parking rates.

HPCA leaders said they encourage tourists and employees to consider public transit options to navigate Park City.
