© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Parkites honor veterans with wreath ceremony at cemetery

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published December 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST
Wreaths will remain in the cemetery throughout the month of January.
Sarah Ervin / KPCW
Wreaths will remain in the cemetery throughout the month of January.

Community members gathered in the Park City Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 16, for a Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Participants placed more than 160 wreaths on veterans’ graves in the Park City Cemetery on Kearns Boulevard Saturday morning.

The ceremony takes place every December in cemeteries across the U.S. to remember veterans, honor their service and teach about their legacy.

Bobbi Williams and Barb Holmen coordinated this year’s event in Park City.

Volunteers at the ceremony included members of local rotary clubs, the Boy Scouts, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Young Men’s Service League.

The wreaths will remain in place through January.
Park City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler