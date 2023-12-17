Parkites honor veterans with wreath ceremony at cemetery

Participants placed more than 160 wreaths on veterans’ graves in the Park City Cemetery on Kearns Boulevard Saturday morning.

The ceremony takes place every December in cemeteries across the U.S. to remember veterans, honor their service and teach about their legacy.

Bobbi Williams and Barb Holmen coordinated this year’s event in Park City.

Volunteers at the ceremony included members of local rotary clubs, the Boy Scouts, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Young Men’s Service League.

The wreaths will remain in place through January.