Park City promotes Rebecca Ward to planning director

Park City announced it has tapped Rebecca Ward as the new planning director at city hall.

Ward was serving as interim director. Park City has been looking for a replacement since May, when former planning director Gretchen Milliken resigned.

Ward will now be charged with leading the planning department, which regulates Park City’s built environment, reviews development applications, and manages the land management code.

“I can confidently say that the best candidate for this position was right here at Marsac,” City Manager Matt Dias said. “Rebecca has the right mix of attention to detail, calm under pressure, and an encyclopedic knowledge of our complex codes and laws to be an effective planning director. Rebecca has earned this – it’s her time to lead.”

Recently, Ward has spearheaded the city’s visioning for the Bonanza Park neighborhood, which extends from Snow Creek Plaza to Deer Valley Drive.

She also led the city’s annexation of 1,200 acres in Quinn’s Junction.

"I am honored to work with our outstanding planning team, colleagues, and community," Ward said. "Park City residents care deeply about their future. The coming year will be an exciting one for continued community engagement – with both an update to the General Plan, our work with the Bonanza Park area, and the many important projects that will shape the community for years to come.”

Ward began as a policy analyst at Park City Municipal in 2019, and served as assistant planning director during Milliken’s tenure.

She is a graduate of the University of Utah in both planning and law.