Park City’s final gallery stroll of 2023 featuring local artists

The Park City Gallery Stroll is held on the last Friday of the month. The stroll, put on by the Park City Gallery Association, runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is always free and open to the public.

The PCGA launched a new feature to the monthly stroll this week, the gallery guide. Guides are available at all participating galleries with a map of where to go.

Many galleries are located on Main Street in Park City, but there is a non-conventional art gallery featured this week that is just off the beaten path.

The Prospect Executive Suites and Pop-up Gallery is located in Prospector near the Silver Mountain Fitness Center. The pop-up gallery is spread throughout the building and features work from local artists and galleries.

This week, the gallery will host Jude Grenney from JG Art. Kelly Pfaff co-founder of the Prospect Galleries explained.

“She was previously on Main, she got kicked out by the amazing store Kemosabe I think that's in there now,” she said. “And she's got some great local ski town artist, Carol Wade, and some sculptures that are very charming by Jim Budish.”

The grand opening of Grenny’s pop-up gallery will be Friday, Dec. 29.

Back on Main Street, the David Beavis Gallery will feature large-scale photography. Tristian Adler, director of business development of the gallery said the Australian-born photographer has been at the Main Street location for eight years.

“[David] really specializes in what he would call the immersive method printing technique, which is a textured print of a photograph that gives it a very painterly appearance.”

The David Beavis Gallery is located on Main Street next to Red Banjo Pizza.

A little further down on Main Street, the Summit Gallery has an exciting exhibition on display. Owner of Summit Gallery, Megan McIntire said this is the gallery’s final show at its current location on the corner of Heber Avenue.

“We just had an arrival of new ski pop art by one of our most sought after artists Holly Mannek, we have 12 new pieces by her on display.”

The Summit Gallery will relocate in mid January to 825 Main Street, right next to Town Lift.

Some other artists on display Friday night include local artist David Riley, Santiago Michalek, and Ryan Moffitt at the Meyer Gallery. The Montgomery-Lee gallery will host Joseph Alleman and Mike Malm.

All participating galleries will display a white Park City Gallery Association flag.