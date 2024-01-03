© 2024 KPCW

Park City's Transit to Trails program returns

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 3, 2024 at 11:31 AM MST
Bonanza Flat open space was purchased by Park City government in 2017.
Bonanza Flat open space was purchased by Park City government in 2017.

The free program shuttles Nordic skiers and snowshoers from Park City up to the high-altitude trails in Bonanza Flat.

Transit to Trails will run from Thursday, Jan. 4 to Sunday, Jan. 7, and again Thursday, Jan. 11 to Sunday Jan. 14. Shuttle pick-up times vary between the morning and late afternoon. Parking and pick-up is at the city lot at 1376 Munchkin Road in the Bonanza Park neighborhood. The service is dog-friendly.

Reservations are required and can be made here.
