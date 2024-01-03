Park City's Transit to Trails program returns

Transit to Trails will run from Thursday, Jan. 4 to Sunday, Jan. 7, and again Thursday, Jan. 11 to Sunday Jan. 14. Shuttle pick-up times vary between the morning and late afternoon. Parking and pick-up is at the city lot at 1376 Munchkin Road in the Bonanza Park neighborhood. The service is dog-friendly.

Reservations are required and can be made here.