Sundance increases single ticket prices for 2024 festival

Single tickets, the least expensive way to experience Sundance screenings, go on sale Jan. 11. This year in-person single tickets will cost $30 each, a $5 increase from last year’s festival. Single online screenings also went up to $25 each.

A number of in-person and online ticket packages also saw a $50 increase. Ticket package sales end Jan. 5.

Sundance is also cutting back on some venues during this year’s event. The Eccles Center, the largest Park City venue with over 1,000 seats, will shut down half way through the festival on Jan. 24.

Screenings at the Prospector Square Theatre will also end that day.

Additionally, the Yarrow Doubletree Hotel will not be used by Sundance this year. The Slamdance Film Festival plans to use the space for its operations.

The 2024 festival marks the second time Sundance has been back in Park City since the COVID-19 pandemic. Screening rooms at the PC MARC and Temple Har Shalom were cut when the event returned.

Since 2021, the institute has run an online version of the festival. Sundance officials have expressed optimism about using the digital screenings to reach a larger, younger audience.

Despite that growth, the first-half of the 2024 festival will be exclusively in-person, with online screenings beginning Jan. 25.

Sundance CEO Joana Vicente told the Park City Council last year the nonprofit is examining all options as it looks to build itself for the future and financially recover after the pandemic. The film festival’s contract with the city expires in 2026.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 18 - Jan. 28.