Sundance announces new feature documentary, Beyond Film program

The Beyond Film program includes the Cinema Cafe, informal chats with filmmakers from the 2024 Sundance slate. The talks are Jan. 19-25 at the Filmmaker Lodge at 550 Main Street. Stars scheduled include Jesse Eisenberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mark Duplass, and Sue Bird.

Other events at the lodge throughout the festival include conversations about artificial intelligence and the filmmaking process, and a 40th edition Sundance trivia game.

Beyond Film events are free and open to the public. The sole exception is the Power of Story talk at the Egyptian Theatre, which requires a ticket. See the full schedule.

The Sundance Institute also announced on Friday a new feature documentary for this year’s program. Titled “The Greatest Night in Pop,” it follows 46 music icons as they worked to create the global song “We Are The World” in 1985. Lionel Richie is expected to attend the premiere screening at the Eccles Center Friday, Jan. 19.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 18-28 in Park City and Salt Lake City.