© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sundance announces new feature documentary, Beyond Film program

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 5, 2024 at 11:13 AM MST
Sundance leaders talk at at an opening press conference at the Filmmaker Lodge on Main Street during the 2023 festival.
Parker Malatesta
Sundance leaders talk at at an opening press conference at the Filmmaker Lodge on Main Street during the 2023 festival.

The Sundance Film Festival has announced its Beyond Film lineup, a series of conversations featuring directors, writers and actors.

The Beyond Film program includes the Cinema Cafe, informal chats with filmmakers from the 2024 Sundance slate. The talks are Jan. 19-25 at the Filmmaker Lodge at 550 Main Street. Stars scheduled include Jesse Eisenberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mark Duplass, and Sue Bird.

Other events at the lodge throughout the festival include conversations about artificial intelligence and the filmmaking process, and a 40th edition Sundance trivia game.

Beyond Film events are free and open to the public. The sole exception is the Power of Story talk at the Egyptian Theatre, which requires a ticket. See the full schedule.

The Sundance Institute also announced on Friday a new feature documentary for this year’s program. Titled “The Greatest Night in Pop,” it follows 46 music icons as they worked to create the global song “We Are The World” in 1985. Lionel Richie is expected to attend the premiere screening at the Eccles Center Friday, Jan. 19.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 18-28 in Park City and Salt Lake City.
Tags
Park City Sundance Film Festival
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta