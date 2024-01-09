How to navigate the Sundance Film Festival and other FAQs

The community guide for the Sundance Film Festival has details including parking information, designated drop-off spots for rideshares, closures around Old Town, and other details about how to get around Park City.

Highlights from the guide:

Park City Transit

Park City Transit services are extended during the Festival, operating 5:30 a.m.-2:05 a.m. with increased frequency. Plan your trip at parkcitytransit.org. During the Festival, the last bus leaves the Old Town Transit Center at 2:05 a.m. More information.

MyStop Mobile App

Download the MyStop mobile app for help planning your trip and real-time transit updates.

High Valley Transit (HVT)

HVT is Summit County’s transportation system, serving riders in the Wasatch Back with micro and fixed route services. Visit https://www.highvalleytransit.org/ to plan your ride.

Microtransit

Park City and Summit County offer microtransit, designed to get you to and from the nearest bus stop. Download the High Valley Transit app, create your account, and book your first ride. Microtransit connects you to Park City Transit, whether that means driving you the first mile to a bus stop, or the last mile from a bus stop to your destination. Explore Microtransit: highvalleytransit.org.

DROP AND LOAD, TAXIS, RIDESHARES, AND SHUTTLES

There are no Drop and Load areas on Main Street. To use Drop and Load areas, drivers must remain in the vehicle, pull to curb as to not block traffic, and actively drop and load passengers. Double parked vehicles will be ticketed. Drop and Load areas are also available at the following locations:



South Marsac Lot

Brew Pub Parking Lot

9th Street Trolley Turnaround

Swede Alley (behind Dolly’s Bookstore/Park City Museum)

PARKING

Public parking in the Old Town area will be by permit or pay only January 18-28, 2023. Main Street patrons and employees are encouraged to ride the bus to avoid parking challenges and congestion.

Parking Closures

During the following dates, parking will be removed at the following locations:



January 6-27: Bob Wells Plaza

January 14: North end of Brew Pub Lot

January 16-23: West Side of Main Street

January 17: Park Avenue (from Heber to 9th Street)

January 17-28: North Marsac Parking Lot, partial closure

January 18-23: All of Main Street, Heber Avenue, Swede Alley Surface Parking Brew Pub Parking Lot (spaces available for ADA), West Side of Park Avenue (restricted to resident parking only), Flagpole Lot (Employee Permit Only), Galleria Lot (ADA parking only)

FREE PARKING WITH TRANSIT

Richardson Flat Park-and-Ride

Free parking with free transit (every 20 minutes) to and from Old Town, from 5:30 a.m.-2:05 a.m., January 18-27. Last bus to Richardson Flat leaves the Old Town Transit Center at 2:05 a.m.

Deer Valley Resort Parking Lots

Deer Valley Resort will allow the use of Lots 5 and 6 outside of resort hours (5:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m. daily) during the Festival, January 18-28.

Park City Mountain Village

Park City Mountain Village will allow the use of their parking lots outside resort hours (5:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m. daily) during the Festival, January 18-28.



Vehicles left in either of the resorts’ lots after 1:00 a.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Parking for festival attendance is prohibited in resort lots during daytime hours.

Free Park City Transit connects the resort to the Old Town Transit Center, from where you can walk or transfer buses.

Please mind all posted signs and regulations in parking lots.

PAID PARKING

Guaranteed Parking

A permit guaranteeing a spot in the China Bridge garage is available for $550 and is valid from January 18-28. Entry to the garage with a Guaranteed Parking permit is from Swede Alley. This permit is available at parkcity.org or by calling 435-615-5301 during standard business hours.

Private Paid Parking

There are various private parking garages throughout Old Town. Private parking lots have their own payment structures and regulations — costs vary $20-100+ per day.

China Bridge Parking Structure

Entry from Marsac Avenue only. No in and out privileges. Thursday, January 18 | $40, flat fee Friday, January 19-Saturday, January 20 | $50, flat fee Sunday, January 21-Tuesday, January 23 | $30, flat fee Wednesday, January 24-Sunday, January 28 | Standard parking rates, listed at parkcity.org

PERMIT PARKING

Main Street Employee Parking

During the Festival, Carpool, Business, and Employee Permit holders may park in the Flagpole Lot, Gateway Center, or in the North Marsac Lot. If those lots are full, employees with permits indicated above may park in China Bridge as space allows. Employee passes are not guaranteed parking. Carpooling and considering alternative modes of travel are strongly encouraged. Consider using the Richardson Flat Park-and-Ride with free Transit to the Old Town Transit Center.

Guaranteed Ride Home

The Guaranteed Ride Home (GRH) program reimburses area employees for paid transportation that occurs outside of Park City Transit’s hours of operation or if unexpected transportation is needed. Registration is required. Details and registration available at parkcity.org.

Street Restrictions and Adjustments

In order to reduce residential traffic, increase transit priority and ensure public safety, the following restrictions will be in place from January 18-27. Please follow all posted signs:



Hillside Avenue — accessible with a Residential Access Pass only.

Park Avenue — one-way north (downhill). Those with a Residential Access Pass may travel south.

Residential Areas

Regardless of why you’re driving or where you’re going, please do not cut through residential areas. During the Festival, additional security will be in place to deter cut-through traffic.

Residential Access Passes were distributed December 15. If you need additional Residential Access Passes, please contact Jenny Diersen at 435-640-5063 or stop by the Special Events Office, 3rd Floor City Hall (445 Marsac Avenue).

Residential Access passes are not parking passes. They provide access to residential streets and reduce cut through traffic. Access Passes are valid all year, so if you lose one or need a replacement, please reach out to the Special Events Office.

Accessing the Main Street Post Office

The Main Street Post Office holds standard hours during the Festival, although it is recommended to pick up your mail before 1:00 p.m. 15-minute parking spaces are available along 5th Street. There will be no parking on Main Street.

Winter Streets Maintenance

Winter maintenance for all public parking lots and streets occurs between 2:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m. daily. Overnight parking is not permitted in public lots. Cars left in public lots or on streets are subject to ticketing or towing at the owner’s expense. Please ensure your car is not prohibiting snow removal teams’ ability to clear snow.

Trash and Recycling Pick Up

Residential and commercial waste collection will remain as scheduled throughout the Festival. For any significant delays due to weather, please visit republicservices.com. Recycle Utah, 1951 Woodbine Way, is open Monday-Saturday, 8:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Load In/Out and Crowd Management

Permits are required to load in/out of a Main Street venue, for crowd control, and satellite truck parking. Parking is not allowed on Main Street, only active loading and unloading. Call 435-615-5301 to obtain a “Special Use of Load In/Load Out” Permit. Permit deadline is 72 hours prior to any instance noted above. Details here.