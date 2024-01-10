Park City Council to discuss next phase of Bonanza Park plan

Park City started a two-pronged planning effort for Bonanza Park in 2023.

One piece focuses on the entire 200-acre neighborhood stretching from Snow Creek Plaza to Deer Valley Drive including the area around Bonanza Drive.

A separate planning study is about a 5-acre parcel in the neighborhood the city purchased in 2017 for an arts district.

Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward is leading the neighborhood plan.

“The community has identified this neighborhood as the right place for height and density to really create a vibrant local neighborhood,” Ward said. “There is that support, if those impacts are mitigated and also if those are provided in exchange for community benefits like affordable housing, additional community green space, improved bike and pedestrian connections.”

Deputy city manager Jen McGrath, who is spearheading the plan for the five acres, said they’ll be looking to the city council Thursday to give recommendations on how to move forward.

“We’re going to be looking for specific direction on things like building heights and density parameters, parking strategy preferences, the types of allowed uses.”

McGrath said they’ll be discussing previous commitments to the Kimball Art Center and Sundance Institute. When the city purchased the land years ago, the plan at the time was to create a permanent space for both nonprofits.

The regular meeting Thursday begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Marsac Building.

Meeting info

Survey results