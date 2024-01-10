Sundance single tickets go on sale Thursday

The full Sundance schedule and tickets are available online at festival.sundance.org.

In-person tickets are $30 each, while online screenings are $25.

In-person screenings start Thursday, Jan. 18, at noon. The online festival offerings start a week later on Jan. 25. Sundance officials said they chose to delay online access to prioritize the in-person experience.

Limited ticket packages are still available, including the Salt Lake City in-person pass, which offers access to unlimited screenings in the valley.