Warning: Park City will be busy during Sundance

Park City Municipal recently published a how-to guide for the Sundance Film Festival. The guide, which answers many FAQs, can be found here.

Park City Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen said the first weekend of Sundance will bring congestion to the Old Town area.

“Thursday through Sunday next weekend, between the hours of noon and really midnight, if you’re coming to the Old Town, Main Street core, you will be sitting in some traffic,” Diersen said. “We want people to prepare and think about doing other things like taking transit and carpooling and walking.”

Park City Transit will operate with increased service and extended hours during the festival. Buses are scheduled to begin running as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as 2 a.m.

Parking on Main Street will be impacted before the festival begins.

“Tuesday morning we will take parking from the entire west side of the street, that’s the side of the street that the No Name is on, and that is to facilitate the many deliveries that are coming in and the changing of many venues on Main Street,” Diersen said. “As of Thursday, all parking from Main Street, all parking from Swede Alley, Heber Avenue, all the side streets, will also be removed. There will be no parking on Park Avenue unless you have a residential permit.”

There will be no event parking at the Park City High School campus. For those traveling from outside the city, Diersen recommends parking at Richardson Flat and taking the bus into town.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 18 to Jan. 28.