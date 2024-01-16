© 2024 KPCW

Sundance offering free screenings for Utahns

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 16, 2024 at 2:31 PM MST
The Sundance Film Festival banner on the Town Lift Plaza bridge Tuesday.
Parker Malatesta
The Sundance Film Festival banner on the Town Lift Plaza bridge Tuesday.

Sundance is offering free film screenings for locals during the 2024 festival.

The Sundance Institute will host free screenings for Utahns the second weekend of this year’s festival, Jan. 26-28.

Five screenings, two in Park City and three in Salt Lake, still have tickets available as of Tuesday.

They include documentary and narrative feature award winners, which will be announced Jan. 25.

Sundance is also offering Utahns online access to the premiere film “Thelma,” which pits an elderly grandmother against a phone scammer.

A link to get free local Sundance film tickets can be found here.
Park City Sundance Film Festival
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
