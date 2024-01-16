Sundance offering free screenings for Utahns

The Sundance Institute will host free screenings for Utahns the second weekend of this year’s festival, Jan. 26-28.

Five screenings, two in Park City and three in Salt Lake, still have tickets available as of Tuesday.

They include documentary and narrative feature award winners, which will be announced Jan. 25.

Sundance is also offering Utahns online access to the premiere film “Thelma,” which pits an elderly grandmother against a phone scammer.

A link to get free local Sundance film tickets can be found here.