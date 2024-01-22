Park City athletes medal at Youth Olympics, Four Continents Championship

Local speed skater Casey Dawson finished first in the men’s 5000 meter race and seventh in the 1500 meter at the International Speed Skating Union Four Continents Championship at the Utah Olympic Oval Jan. 19 through Jan. 21.

In the team pursuit, Dawson and U.S. teammates Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran finished first ahead of Canada and Japan.

Next weekend, the U.S. Speed Skating Team will take to the Fastest Ice on Earth again for the ISU Long Track World Cup Jan. 26 - Jan. 28.

Across the ocean in South Korea, local athlete Josie Johnson took second place at the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics in the women’s normal hill ski jumping competition.

Johnson said the secret to her success was running through Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” dance from the Eras tour at the top of the hill.

Other Park City athletes at the Gangwon Youth Olympic Games include Annika Hunt who placed 18th in the women’s giant slalom Monday.

Emily Campbell placed 45th in the women’s 10 kilometer biathlon competition and Sean Shuai finished just off the podium in fourth in the men’s 1500 meter short track competition Friday, Jan. 19.

Park City has over a dozen athletes competing at the Gangwon Youth Winter Olympic Games which run through Feb. 1.